Islamabad: US Embassy apologises for sharing ‘unauthorised’ tweet against PM

The United States Embassy in Islamabad apologised for sharing an “unauthorised” tweet against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday after it sparked outrage on social media.

“The US Embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorisation. The US embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologise for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorised post,” the embassy said on its Twitter account.

A tweet criticising the prime minister was initially posted by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday night. He shared a screenshot of an article by the The Washington Post titled Trump’s defeat is a blow for the world’s demagogues and dictators.

“We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown the way out soon,” Iqbal said in his tweet, referring to the premier.

After the tweet was retweeted by the US Embassy’s account, PTI leaders demanded the embassy respect diplomatic norms and issue an apology.

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari urged the embassy to “observe norms of diplomacy”.

“US embassy still working in Trumpian mode in support of convicted absconder and intervening brazenly in our internal politics,” she tweeted. “Monroe doctrine also died centuries ago! US embassy must observe norms of diplomacy — so if fake then clarify through a tweet; if not then apology tweet needed.”