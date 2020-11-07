Islamabad university depts sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

Multiple departments of three universities in Islamabad were sealed on Saturday after COVID-19 cases were detected, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said.

3 depts of NUST, 1 in FAST and 4 depts in NUML are being selaed for positive covid cases pic.twitter.com/XZ5Vig4HdO — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) November 7, 2020

He tweeted that three departments at the National University of Sciences and Technology, one at National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences and four departments at the National University of Modern Languages were sealed and the universities were asked to disinfect the departments.

Classes at other departments will continue, following precautions.

Pakistan has reported 338,875 confirmed cases of the virus so far and 6,893 deaths.

Educational institutions across Pakistan reopened in August after a seven-month closure. They were cautioned to follow protocols when reopening, such as mandatory masks, reduced strength in classrooms and frequent sanitisation.