Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad university depts sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

Multiple deparments at NUST, NUML, FAST have been sealed

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Islamabad university depts sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

Photo: AFP

Multiple departments of three universities in Islamabad were sealed on Saturday after COVID-19 cases were detected, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said.

He tweeted that three departments at the National University of Sciences and Technology, one at National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences and four departments at the National University of Modern Languages were sealed and the universities were asked to disinfect the departments.

Classes at other departments will continue, following precautions.

Pakistan has reported 338,875 confirmed cases of the virus so far and 6,893 deaths.

Educational institutions across Pakistan reopened in August after a seven-month closure. They were cautioned to follow protocols when reopening, such as mandatory masks, reduced strength in classrooms and frequent sanitisation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Islamabad numl NUST
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.