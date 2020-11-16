Islamabad to seal three educational institutions over coronavirus cases

The administration in Islamabad has decided to seal three educational institutions after new cases of the coronavirus were reported there.

In a letter, the district health officer told the Islamabad deputy commissioner that at least four new cases of the deadly virus were reported at the Ali Trust School in the city’s Sector G-14, while two cases were reported at Jinnah Muslim School on Park Road.

Various departments at COMSATS University Islamabad will also be closed because a number of cases were reported there.

According to the authorities, the second wave of the coronavirus is underway in Pakistan. The government has already banned indoor weddings in major cities and government and private institutions have been told to allow 50% of their employees to work from home.

The virus has so far claimed 7,160 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in country has jumped to 359,032.

The government hasn’t taken any decision to close educational institutions so far.

The decision to close schools across Pakistan will be taken on November 23, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Monday morning.

After the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre and the education ministers of all the provinces, it was decided that educational institutions across the country will not be closed yet.

Mahmood said that after the meeting on November 23, it will be decided whether winter vacations will be extended or schools will be closed.