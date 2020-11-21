Islamabad: Seven arrested for not wearing masks in public

The district administrations of Islamabad arrested seven people on Friday for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to the capital’s assistant commissioner, the residents were out in public without face masks. “We have a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who is not following the SOPs issued by the government.”

The administration has decided to impose fines up to Rs500 on residents without masks.

AC Rural checked Restaurants in Rawat Bazaar for corona-related SOPs compliance.



Restaurants inspected: 30

Sealed : 14

Individuals and other restaurants fined as well.

Arrests made : 07@dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/JjabbI1qym — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) November 20, 2020

On the other hand, 14 restaurants and six shops in the capital were sealed after social distancing was not practiced there. “We visited over 30 shops and restaurants across the city,” the AC said.

He added that the police in all areas have been instructed to strictly monitor the implementation of SOPs.

The decision was taken after coronavirus cases in the country spiked. Experts have warned that Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the deadly virus.

In the last 24 hours, over 40 people have lost their lives to the virus and 2,843 more cases were reported.