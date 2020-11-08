Islamabad has 424 govt schools but few science teachers

Islamabad has 424 government schools and very few science teachers.

Some schools have no science teachers for their senior classes, leaving students who want to study science with no choice but to drop the subject.

I wanted to become a doctor and got good marks but there were no science teachers so I had to abandon that dream, one student said. This student and others at the Saidpur government school are at a loss, as they haven’t had a science teacher for a while.

According to the directorate of education, 25 years ago there were 424 government schools in Islamabad and today the number is the same.

There haven’t been any new recruitments since 2009, so the number of teachers has dwindled.