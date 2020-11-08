Islamabad: PDM meets to discuss upcoming Peshawar rally

Pakistan Democratic Movement President and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a meeting of the heads of all opposition parties in Islamabad today [Sunday].

The political leaders will review the prevailing political situation in the country and devise a strategy for the alliance’s upcoming rally in Peshawar.

According to reports, the meeting will be attended by PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif via video link from London. The PML-N is also the host of the meeting in the capital.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be attending it through video link from Gilgit Baltistan where he has been staying during the region’s elections.

JUI-F’s Akram Durrani and ANP’s Mian Iftikhar will also attend the meeting.

After rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta, the PDM is set for its fourth rally in Peshawar on November 22. The movement’s fifth rally is expected to be in Multan on November 30 and the last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

The PDM has also given the call for a long march to Islamabad in January next year to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.