The Islamabad motorway police foiled an attempt to smuggle firearms to Lahore and seized 16 rifles and 48 pistols.

The suspects opened fire at the personnel when they were pursued, according to a motorway police spokesperson. Upon retaliation, the suspects abandoned their car near Chakri and ran away, he added.

One suspect was arrested while the other managed to flee. Raids are being conducted to arrest him.

They were smuggling firearms to Lahore from Peshawar.