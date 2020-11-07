Islamabad High Court to determine truth to Nawaz’s medical reports

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has formed a special bench to investigate the truth behind PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports.

Nawaz, also a three-time former premier, left the country for medical treatment in the UK after being granted permission by the Islamabad High Court. He had argued that his medical treatment could only be carried out in the UK.

Justice Aamer Farooq, who approved his bail, and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the case from November 24. The main Al-Azizia and Avenfield reference hearings have been set for the same day.

A man named Zaman Mughal has filed a petition asking the court to investigate the reports after multiple ministers made statements about the veracity of Nawaz’s medical reports.

He has alleged that Nawaz falsified the reports in order to get permission to travel abroad.

The time for Nawaz to surrender to the court has also lapsed.