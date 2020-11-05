Islamabad to get new judicial complex for custody cases

The federal government is planning to set up a judicial complex in the Islamabad High Court building for child custody cases said Shahzad Akbar, the special assistant to the PM on accountability.

The family courts in Islamabad are not spacious enough. Children that arrive there do not have a proper place to sit. At times, they have to sit with police personnel or suspects and convicts.

There’s a new building under construction in front of the Supreme Court where the Islamabad High Court is expected to be shifted. After the construction has been completed then the old building will be turned into the judicial complex.

Some district and sessions court in Islamabad will be moved to the complex too.

The government has, however, not given a date for the completion of the construction. Akbar said that he is consulting senior lawyers on the matter.