Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad court asks government about its policy on Roosevelt Hotel

Hotel to close by year end

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad court asks government about its policy on Roosevelt Hotel

Photo: Roosevelt Hotel/Facebook

The Islamabad High Court wants to know the federal government’s policy on the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The assistant attorney general has been told to take instructions from the government and inform the court.

Related: PIA is not selling Roosevelt Hotel, Islamabad court told

The hotel, which is a fixture of the Manhattan skyline, decided to close this year because of low demand. “Due to the current, unprecedented environment and the continued uncertain impact from COVID-19, the owners of The Roosevelt Hotel have made the difficult decision to close the hotel,” it said in a statement on October 12. “The iconic hotel, along with most of New York City, has experienced very low demand and as a result, the hotel will cease operations before the end of the year. There are currently no plans for the building beyond the scheduled closing.”

PIA has gone to court over the closure of the hotel.

A lawyer told the court that the hotel is being converted into apartments and offices, adding that US President Donald Trump wants to purchase it too.

The hearing has been adjourned for a week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court Roosevelt Hotel
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.