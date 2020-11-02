Islamabad court asks government about its policy on Roosevelt Hotel

The Islamabad High Court wants to know the federal government’s policy on the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The assistant attorney general has been told to take instructions from the government and inform the court.

The hotel, which is a fixture of the Manhattan skyline, decided to close this year because of low demand. “Due to the current, unprecedented environment and the continued uncertain impact from COVID-19, the owners of The Roosevelt Hotel have made the difficult decision to close the hotel,” it said in a statement on October 12. “The iconic hotel, along with most of New York City, has experienced very low demand and as a result, the hotel will cease operations before the end of the year. There are currently no plans for the building beyond the scheduled closing.”

PIA has gone to court over the closure of the hotel.

A lawyer told the court that the hotel is being converted into apartments and offices, adding that US President Donald Trump wants to purchase it too.

The hearing has been adjourned for a week.