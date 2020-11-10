Islamabad court dismisses petition challenging appointment of NADRA chairperson

The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Tuesday a petition challenging the appointment of NADRA chairperson Usman Mobin.

Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict and said Mobin’s appointment is legal. The verdict was reserved on August 13.

Petitioner Hafiz Arafat filed a petition against the appointment and claimed that it was illegal as Mobin was not qualified for the job. The court was told that the age limit for the post is 55 years but Mobin was only 38 years old.

NADRA’s lawyer argued that the age limit was not mentioned in the advertisement for the job, adding that his client was hired because he met the experience and education criteria.

Mobin was appointed after a selection board interviewed him and he was more experienced and qualified for the post than other candidates.