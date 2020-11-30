Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Islamabad court asks if FIA should investigate Facebook fights

Case has been adjourned for two weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Islamabad High Court asked the Federal Investigation Agency if it should investigate personal fights on social media platforms.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked: “If the FIA investigates personal fights then who will do their work?”

The court asked the authority if it has the authority to investigate such fights. A reply has been summoned at the next hearing.

An FIA officer said that they were trained for a month and told about the different aspects of the cybercrime law.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a woman named Ramsha. She had challenged the FIA investigation against her.

Ramsha and another woman named Sobia Saeeda have been fighting over an organisation for coronavirus patients and the use of funds.

islamabad high court, facebook fights, islamabad FIA investigation, cybercrime laws
 

