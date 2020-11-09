Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Iran’s FM Zarif to arrive in Pakistan Tuesday: report

Will meet senior officials, including General Bajwa

Posted: Nov 9, 2020
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (R) greets Javad Zarif in Islamabad on May 24, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit on Tuesday, Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday.

The foreign minister is heading to Pakistan with a “high-ranking political and economic delegation” to meet senior Pakistani officials, said a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry.

“During the two-day visit to Pakistan, Zarif will have meetings with Pakistani senior political and military officials,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

Zarif will also meet Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he added.

