Iran’s FM Zarif to arrive in Pakistan Tuesday: report

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit on Tuesday, Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday.

The foreign minister is heading to Pakistan with a “high-ranking political and economic delegation” to meet senior Pakistani officials, said a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry.

“During the two-day visit to Pakistan, Zarif will have meetings with Pakistani senior political and military officials,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

Zarif will also meet Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he added.