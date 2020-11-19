Indus Highway blocked in Peshawar after missing child’s body found

The Indus Highway was blocked in Peshawar on Thursday afternoon after the body of a missing seven-year-old girl was found.

This was the second child’s body to be found in the area in a week.

The missing child’s body was discovered in a graveyard in Badhbeer Balokhel. It was set on fire by her killers to erase evidence. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Peshawar Operations SSP Mansoor Amaan confirmed the news.

After the body was found, residents of Badaber’s Balukhel staged a protest on the Indus Highway. They placed blockades and stopped all traffic.

The two MPAs from the area, Khush Dil and Salahuddin, also joined in the protest.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice and called for a report from the KP IGP.

The protesters dispersed after the police assured them that the suspects would be caught soon.