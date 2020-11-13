Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Indian shelling martyrs four civilians, one soldier in Kashmir: ISPR

According to Indian media, four Indian soldiers killed in clashes

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: AFP

Four civilians and a Pakistani soldier were martyred after Indian border forces targeted civilian population in various area of Pakistan-Administered Kashmir along the Line of Control, the military’s media wing said Friday.

In a statement, the ISPR said Indian soldiers targeted civilian populations in Neelum, Jhelum and Bagh valleys.

Pakistani soldiers, according to the ISPR, gave a “befitting reply” to India’s “provocative act” and targeted Indian posts.

“As a result, substantial losses, both in terms of men and material, have been incurred on to Indian troops which have also been accepted by Indian media,” read the ISPR statement. It said that a Pakistani soldier was also martyred in the clash.

On the other hand, the Indian media reported that at least four Indian soldiers and six civilians were killed in Indian-held Kashmir due to firing by Pakistani soldiers.

The reason behind India’s provocation along the LoC, according to the ISPR, is that at least four soldiers were killed in an encounter with a “few freedom fighters” in district Kupwara on November 7.

“To ward off the humiliation faced by the Indian Army in front of domestic audience, instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, on November 13, 2020, the Indian Army opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortars, along LOC in various sectors of AJ&K,” said the ISPR.

