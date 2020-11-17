Indian passenger plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

An Indian airliner made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after one of its passengers fell ill, the Pakistani aviation authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Indian flight GOW-6658 was en route to New Delhi from Saudi Arabia, according to the authorities. The pilot made the emergency landing after the condition of one of the passengers, Muhammad Nushad, deteriorated.

The authorities called doctors at the airport as soon as the airliner landed but the passenger had died.

The passenger died of a cardiac arrest, according to his medical report.