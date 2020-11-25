Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Indian fire kills father of three in Pakistan’s Kashmir: ISPR

He came under fire while riding his motorbike near his house

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Indian fire kills father of three in Pakistan’s Kashmir: ISPR

Photo: File

A 33-year-old man was killed after Indian security forces targeted civilian population in the Bagsar Sector in Azad Kashmir along the heavily militarized Line of Control, the Pakistan Army said on Wednesday.

“An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of three daughters was hit and embraced shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on Motorbike near his house in Garhi village,” the ISPR DG said in a tweet.

The armies of two nuclear armed nations have been fighting on the de-facto border for the past couple of days.

On November 13, at least four civilians and a Pakistani soldier were martyred after Indian border forces targeted civilian population in various areas of Pakistani Kashmir.

Related: Indian shelling martyrs four civilians, one soldier in Kashmir: ISPR

On the same day, the Indian media reported the deaths of four Indian soldiers and six civilians in border skirmishes.

The reason behind India’s provocation along the LoC, according to the civil-military officials in Pakistan, is that at least four soldiers were killed in an encounter with a “few freedom fighters” in District Kupwara on November 7.

“To ward off the humiliation faced by the Indian Army in front of domestic audience, instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, on November 13, 2020, the Indian Army opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortars, along LOC in various sectors of AJ&K,” the ISPR, Pakistan army’s media wing, had said in a statement on November 13.

India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
