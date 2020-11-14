Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

India trying to destabilise Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Says India is moving toward fascism now

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
India trying to destabilise Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Photo: SAMAA TV screenshot

India has made a plan to destabilise Pakistan, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a joint press conference with ISPR DG on Saturday.

“I have spoken about this on different forums and now its time that the nation and international community know about it too,” he remarked. “I have credible information and irrefutable evidence to prove my claims.”

India, which claims itself to be the biggest democratic country, is moving towards fascism now, the foreign minister said. “It is becoming a rogue state.”

Pakistan cannot stay silent anymore, he added.

India is not being able to digest Pakistan’s success against terrorism and terror attacks. Their plan has become evident now, he said.

After 9/11, the world saw that Pakistan had become a frontline state and we paid a big price for it. From 2001 to 2020, at least 19,130 terror attacks were reported in Pakistan in which over 25,000 people were martyred, including 9,000 law enforcement agencies personnel and civilians.

“We even incurred financial losses worth $126 billion,” he remarked. “We can’t even talk about the lost economic opportunities because they can’t be calculated.”

When Pakistan was busy ensuring peace in the world, India was working on laying down a network of terrorists in the country. India harboured terrorists and allowed them to use its soil against Pakistan.

“In the last three to four months, you must’ve noticed that terrorist attacks are increasing in Pakistan,” Qureshi remarked. For example, the recent bombings in Quetta and Peshawar. “This indicates India’s grand design.”

India’s intelligence agencies are harbouring banned organisations such as TTP, BLA, JUA. They were flushed out of Pakistan but now they are being provided with weapons, IEDs, and ammunition. They have been instructed to target police officials, ulemas, and other notables.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.

Pakistan SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
