‘India diverting attention from its domestic, foreign policy failures’

Pakistan rejects India's statement on the state of minorities here

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Pakistan has categorically rejected the ‘gratuitous remarks’ of Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava about the state of minorities in the country.

“As a perpetrator of unabated state terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and systemic state-sponsored discrimination against its own minorities, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism or minority rights elsewhere,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

“Regurgitation of fabricated accusations by India does not turn falsehood into truth,” the statement said. “Such desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India’s domestic and foreign policy failures.”

It added, “India must eschew the use of state terrorism as an instrument of state policy, end its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK, resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute according to UN Security Council resolutions, and take concrete steps to safeguard the minorities including their right to life and protection of their places of worship.”

Srivastava said, in a statement on Thursday, that Pakistan has failed to protect and stop the violence against the Ahmadis living there.

He asserted that Pakistan has witnessed the “space for people from the minority community to practise their religion shrink continuously.”

