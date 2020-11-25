Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that his government will not shut down factories in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have decided that we won’t shut down factories and other places which generate income for people. We will not shut them down,” PM Khan told reporters in Lahore.

“We will not [impose] a complete lockdown in the country like Europe and England,” he said. “We can’t make people jobless.”

He added that the shopkeepers and factory owners need to implement the SOPs at their places of work and everyone should wear face masks to slow down the spread of the virus.

“To save people from coronavirus, we can’t let them die of hunger,” the premier said.

The important policy statement from PM Khan comes a few days after his government closed down all educational institutions in the country till January 10 and imposed a ban on indoor weddings.

The premier added that hospitals are coming under pressure again because the number of new cases went up drastically in the last two weeks.

He said Pakistan had recovered from difficult financial conditions after the first wave of the coronavirus but if people don’t take it seriously it could undo the work done by the government.

“The government and the nation need to take responsibility and fight the virus.”

Won’t allow oppositions to stage rallies

The premier said that his party has already cancelled its rallies and decided that it won’t organize any more in the near future.

He said, however, that opposition parties were putting lives in danger by gathering people for their rallies.

“Over 50 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours,” he said, adding that everyone knows the virus spreads when people come into close contact with each other.

“They [opposition parties] are putting lives in danger. No good will come of these rallies and no one will get an NRO,” he said.

“They are putting people’s lives in danger that’s why we will not allow it.”

Lahore’s River Ravi and Karachi Bundal Island projects

The River Ravi Project in Lahore and Karachi’s Bundal Island project are extremely necessary for Pakistan, said PM Khan. He added that the population in Karachi has increased very rapidly and there is a need to take off pressure from it by making a new city.

We want to save Karachi and Lahore and these projects are part of the effort, the premier explained. He went on to say that the government will plant six million trees in the Ravi project to decrease pollution and will save trees and mangroves on Karachi’s Bundal Island.

We will help fishermen in Karachi by installing plants to clean the water, he added.

“The two projects will help Pakistan increase its foreign exchange and provide jobs to our youth.”

Foreign policy

Pakistan’s current foreign policy is the government’s biggest success, said PM Khan, adding that the country has never been as accepted in the world as it is today.

“Afghanistan considered Pakistan its opponent and was more close to India,” said the premier. “America used to tell us that we are playing a double-game and wanted us to do more.

“Today, America is appreciating is Pakistan and today we have the best relationship with Afghanistan.”