Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab next to get health insurance programme, PM says

The programme will allow health insurance coverage for all

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab next to get health insurance programme, PM says

Photo: Samaa

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab is next in line to get the Sehat card by next year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

Addressing a rally in Hafizabad, he said the programme will allow health insurance coverage for residents.

He added that hospitals will be established throughout Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for widespread access to medical facilities.

PM Khan also criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and said the opposition alliance and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif attacked the army chief as well as three former judges in their rallies.

The PDM is provoking the army against its leadership, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hafizabad Imran Khan Sehat cards
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.