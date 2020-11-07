Punjab next to get health insurance programme, PM says

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab is next in line to get the Sehat card by next year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

Addressing a rally in Hafizabad, he said the programme will allow health insurance coverage for residents.

He added that hospitals will be established throughout Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for widespread access to medical facilities.

PM Khan also criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and said the opposition alliance and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif attacked the army chief as well as three former judges in their rallies.

The PDM is provoking the army against its leadership, he added.