Today’s outlook: PM leaves for Afghanistan, KCR hits the track

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Kabul for a day. He will meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The inner-city Karachi Circular Railway service will hit the track after 21 years. Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed will inaugurate the first train that will leave for Orangi Town from Pipri at 11am.

The Ministry of Education has recommended provinces to close educational institutions from November 24 to 31. The final decision will be taken on Monday.

The Supreme Court will hear PPP MNA Khursheed Shah’s bail plea in an assets beyond income case. NAB has accused the politician and his sons of accumulating more assets than their declared sources of income.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a petition to ban broadcasting PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar’s speeches on television.

ICYMI: The government has published its controversial social media regulation rules almost a month after they were approved. Click here to read the full story.