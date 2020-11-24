PM Khan to address the nation after NCC meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation after a National Coordination Committee meeting.

The participants are currently discussing the situation in the country as it battles the second wave of the coronavirus. They are expected to take some important decisions.

Pakistan has closed all educational institutes once again and told educators to move classes online. All indoor gatherings have been prohibited too. No more than 300 people are allowed at outdoor functions.

The premier had, while addressing the nation earlier this month, placed a ban on rallies too. He claimed that the cases had increased while different political parties were campaigning for the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Pakistan has so far reported 379,883 cases of the coronavirus, of which Sindh has reported 164,651, Punjab 115,138, Islamabad 20,694, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 44,932, Balochistan 16,846, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 6,203 and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,558.

A lockdown has been imposed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to control the spread of the disease.