Tuesday, November 24, 2020  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan to address the nation after NCC meeting

He will speak about the second wave of the coronavirus

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
PM Khan to address the nation after NCC meeting

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation after a National Coordination Committee meeting.

The participants are currently discussing the situation in the country as it battles the second wave of the coronavirus. They are expected to take some important decisions.

Pakistan has closed all educational institutes once again and told educators to move classes online. All indoor gatherings have been prohibited too. No more than 300 people are allowed at outdoor functions.

The premier had, while addressing the nation earlier this month, placed a ban on rallies too. He claimed that the cases had increased while different political parties were campaigning for the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Pakistan has so far reported 379,883 cases of the coronavirus, of which Sindh has reported 164,651, Punjab 115,138, Islamabad 20,694, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 44,932, Balochistan 16,846, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 6,203 and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,558.

A lockdown has been imposed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to control the spread of the disease.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Three arrested for throwing garbage in Karachi's Gulberg
Three arrested for throwing garbage in Karachi’s Gulberg
Karachi police committee to investigate woman officer's harassment claims
Karachi police committee to investigate woman officer’s harassment claims
Two suspected terrorist commanders killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR
Two suspected terrorist commanders killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR
PTI leader killed in Jacobabad
PTI leader killed in Jacobabad
Today's outlook: PM summons NCC meeting, Sindh orders WFH
Today’s outlook: PM summons NCC meeting, Sindh orders WFH
PM Khan to address the nation after NCC meeting
PM Khan to address the nation after NCC meeting
Trump finally agrees to Biden transition
Trump finally agrees to Biden transition
India first priority for AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine delivery: Serum Institute
India first priority for AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine delivery: Serum Institute
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.