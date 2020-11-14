Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Illegal land case: FIR registered against Khawaja Asif’s wife, son

Nine people have been named in the case

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Illegal land case: FIR registered against Khawaja Asif’s wife, son

Photo: File

A case has been registered against the wife and son of PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif for their alleged involvement in acquiring land illegally in Sialkot.

Nine people have been named in the case including Mussarat Khawaja, Asad Khawaja, and former Sialkot mayor Chaudhry Tohid.

The case has been registered on the reference of the Sialkot deputy commissioner. He said that the suspects have been acquiring government land illegally, constructing plots, and selling them.

They have been accused of causing a loss of Rs70 million to the national exchequer.

The suspects have constructed plots on public places, open areas, community centres and graveyard for the expansion of the Cantt housing society.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today
This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.