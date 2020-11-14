Illegal land case: FIR registered against Khawaja Asif’s wife, son

A case has been registered against the wife and son of PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif for their alleged involvement in acquiring land illegally in Sialkot.

Nine people have been named in the case including Mussarat Khawaja, Asad Khawaja, and former Sialkot mayor Chaudhry Tohid.

The case has been registered on the reference of the Sialkot deputy commissioner. He said that the suspects have been acquiring government land illegally, constructing plots, and selling them.

They have been accused of causing a loss of Rs70 million to the national exchequer.

The suspects have constructed plots on public places, open areas, community centres and graveyard for the expansion of the Cantt housing society.