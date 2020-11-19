Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Lahore anti-terrorism court has sentenced Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison in an illegal funding case.

Saeed, Prof Zafar Iqbal, and Yahya Muhajid have been sentenced to five years in prison on two separate charges and another six months in another case. An Rs110,000 fine has been imposed on them too.

All sentences shall run concurrently, ruled judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta. The movable and immovable property of the suspects has been forfeited to the state.

Saeed was arrested on July 17, 2019 at the Kamoke toll plaza, about 50km north of Lahore. So far four verdicts have been given against him. The JUD leader has been named in 41 cases.

On February 12, Saeed was sentenced to jail in illegal funding and encroachment cases. He was handed five years and six months in jail in both cases.

Saeed has also been accused by India of being involved in the Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008 in which more than 160 people were killed. However, New Delhi has failed to provide any evidence to Pakistan in this regard.