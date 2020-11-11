I don’t represent PSP: Haroon confirms leaving Mustafa Kamal’s party

Raza Haroon, the former secretary-general of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), confirmed Wednesday that he is no longer part of the Mustafa Kamal-led party.

“I don’t represent the PSP,” Haroon told SAMAA TV anchor Kiran Naz. The politician said he is not in Karachi right now and doesn’t intend to return to Pakistan for the time being.

Haroon was one of the big names from the MQM who joined the PSP after Kamal returned to Karachi in 2016 and formed the party. However, rifts started emerging between party leaders after its defeat in the 2018 elections.

Haroon declined to comment on his differences with the PSP chief.

“The PSP was jointly made by 13 or 14 people and was not the creation of one or two people,” said the politician, hinting that there are several other names that have parted ways with the PSP.

Haroon said, however, that Kamal was one of the few men in Karachi who was seen by people of the city working on roads during his tenure as Karachi’s mayor. He added that all the stakeholders should gather on a single platform to work for Sindh.