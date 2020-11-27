How to tell if your child has ADHD

Does your child have difficulty paying attention, sitting still, and completing tasks? Has it affected their school life and friendships? You might consider getting them tested for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

ADHD is one of the most common yet misunderstood neurological conditions in children. It can remain undiagnosed till adulthood.

What are ADHD symptoms and types? How is it different in children and adults? Clinical psychologist Ambreen Ali speaks to SAMAA Digital about the disorder.

