Karachi man kills sister over marriage of choice: police

A man was arrested for killing his sister for marrying a man of her choice in Karachi’s Zaman Town, the police said on Friday night.

The woman had married the man two months ago. According to the police, her family had brought her back home two weeks before and had locked her up inside the house.

“At 7pm on Friday, the victim called us at 15 and complained that there was a fight in her family,” SHO Farooq Sanjrani told SAMAA TV. “She said that her family had forcefully locked her up in her room and were not letting her leave the house.”

When the police reached the site, they found her body. “Her older brother, Sohail, was standing there with a pistol in his hand,” SHO Sanjrani added.

Sohail has been arrested by the police and his pistol has been seized. An FIR has been registered and the suspect is being questioned.

Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered in honour killings each year — in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a relative for bringing shame on the family.

Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allowed them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member.

But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment, even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon.

“Antiquated and lethal notions that ‘honour’ resides in women’s bodies and actions still prevail across Pakistan,” the country’s Human Rights Commission said in a statement.