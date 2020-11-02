Hindu man arrested in Karachi on blasphemy charges, temple beseiged

Police in Karachi have registered a case against unidentified men for committing blasphemy under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to a police officer at Karachi’s Napier Police Station, a 33-year-old Hindu man has been arrested for allegedly committing blasphemy and further investigations are under way to ascertain details of the incident.

Section 295-A of the PPC relates to “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs”, the punishment for which may be a fine or imprisonment for a period of up to 10 years or both.

The case was registered by a 24-year-old man identified as Aqib. According to a resident of the area, hundreds of people surrounded a Hindu temple in Bhimpura Sunday night after some young men accused unidentified men of committing blasphemy.

The resident, who requested anonymity, said some people had managed to enter the temple and damaged statues placed within. He added that at least two other people were also picked up from the area.

The video shared by the resident showed an angry mob outside the temple. They also surrounded a police vehicle that arrived to control the situation.

The mob ended the siege after local clerics assured them that police will register an FIR. In another video, a cleric can be seen urging protesters to return to their homes.

Later, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers were sent to the area to control the angry mob and they have beefed up the security at the temple.