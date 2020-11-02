Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Here’s how to report coronavirus SOP violations directly to NCOC

The number is 03353336262

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

You can now report any coronavirus SOP violations anywhere in Pakistan directly to the National Command and Control Centre. 

The NCOC has launched a WhatsApp number that people can contact to register complaints. The number is 0335-3336262. 

The National Ministry of Health has asked people to send a picture of the violation with these details:

  • Brief account
  • Location
  • Tehsil/ district /city
  • Date and time
  • Event

COVID-19 violations include not wearing a mask, no social distancing, overcrowding at public places and holding large public gatherings. 

This has come in light of what the government has termed the second wave of the virus. On Monday, Pakistan reported 1,123 new cases taking the total to 335,093. The rate of positivity has spiked to 4.02%, the highest since August 6. The death toll has hit 6,835 after 12 people succumbed to the virus overnight.

