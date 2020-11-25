HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees

The Higher Education Commission has announced that it will no longer accept two-year bachelors’ degrees.

“[The two-year bachelors] degrees shall not be recognized by the HEC for students enrolled in these programmes after December 31, 2018,” it said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

Under the new directives, varsities have been barred from offering students admissions in the two-year BA/BSC [Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science] programmes.

Students enrolled in two-year programmes before December 31, 2018 will be allowed to complete their BA and BSC degrees until December 2020, the notification added.

In 2019, the HEC had announced that they will replace the two-year BA/BSc programme with a new postsecondary programme – to be called Associate Degree (AD) programmes.

The commission said that under the AD programmes, general education will be provided to students which will help them gain market skills.