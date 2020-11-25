Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees

Students enrolled in 2018 will be allowed to complete degrees

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees

Photo: Online

The Higher Education Commission has announced that it will no longer accept two-year bachelors’ degrees.

“[The two-year bachelors] degrees shall not be recognized by the HEC for students enrolled in these programmes after December 31, 2018,” it said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

Under the new directives, varsities have been barred from offering students admissions in the two-year BA/BSC [Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science] programmes.

Students enrolled in two-year programmes before December 31, 2018 will be allowed to complete their BA and BSC degrees until December 2020, the notification added.

In 2019, the HEC had announced that they will replace the two-year BA/BSc programme with a new postsecondary programme – to be called Associate Degree (AD) programmes.

The commission said that under the AD programmes, general education will be provided to students which will help them gain market skills.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bachelors hec universities
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
karachi Circular railway, KCR, KCR train, Green Line, Sheikh Rasheed, Local Train, Mass Transit, BRT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Dollar jumps two rupees in a day
Dollar jumps two rupees in a day
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Will bring the best LG system in Pakistan’s history: PM
Will bring the best LG system in Pakistan’s history: PM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.