Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Health of our students number one priority: education minister

Meeting with provincial education ministers convened on Monday

Posted: Nov 14, 2020
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Health of our students number one priority: education minister

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The health of the country’s students is the government’s number one priority, the federal education minister said on Saturday, two days before a meeting of provincial education ministers that will decide on whether to keep schools open.

“We have convened an important meeting of provincial education ministers on Monday at 11am to discuss the latest coronavirus situation in the country,” Shafqat Mehmood, the federal minister for education, said in a tweet. “As stated before health of students is our number one priority.”

According to the authorities, the second wave of the coronavirus is underway in Pakistan. The government has already banned indoor weddings in major cities and government and private institutions have been told to allow 50% of their employees to work from home.

The virus has so far claimed 7,109 in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in country has jumped to 354,461.

