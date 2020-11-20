Hafizabad men caught for beating students in market

Three men were arrested for beating up two young students at a market near Hafizabad’s Gujranwala road, the police said on Friday.

The perpetrators filmed a video of the victims and then uploaded it on social media.

In the video, the suspects are seen beating the students with sticks and dragging them by their collars in the middle of the market. According to witnesses, the commotion started after an argument broke out between the groups.

The injured men were taken to hospital.

An FIR has been registered. Two suspects, identified as Ali and Umair have been arrested. The police are on the lookout for the other men.