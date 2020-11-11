Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Hafiz Hussain Ahmed removed as JUI-F spokesperson over anti-Nawaz statement

He called him a snake after Ayaz Sadiq controversy

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F has removed party’s spokesperson Hafiz Hussain Ahmed over his statement critical of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to a statement by the JUI-F, Aslam Ghauri has been posted as the in-charge of the party’s information cell. Hussain will be issued a show-cause notice.

Hussain, a former MNA and senator, had lashed out at Nawaz on a TV show and called him a ‘snake’ after PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government for releasing Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

In his speech in the National Assembly last month, Sadiq said the PTI government released Abhinandan in capitulation, fearing an imminent attack from India.

After his speech, Indian media outlets had accused Sadiq of saying Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was forced to return Abhinandan because India had threatened to bomb Pakistan by 9pm. They quoted him as saying General Bajwa’s legs were shaking and he was sweating.

Sadiq had to issue a clarification after his statement was “twisted” by the Indian media.

