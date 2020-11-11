Gujrat: Man kills father for giving attention to second wife

A man was arrested for killing his father for giving more attention to his second wife and stepchildren, the police said on Wednesday.

The crime took place 12 days ago when a man was shot in the head twice in his sleep. According to the police, the suspect had registered an FIR against unidentified men to mislead investigators.

But then the police found evidence against the perpetrator after which they detained and questioned him. “He confessed to the crime, saying that his father used to give more attention and love to his second wife and stepchildren,” a police officer said.

The suspect had planned to murder other members of the family as well. A case has been registered.