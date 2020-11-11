Govt to decide on keeping schools open next week: SAPM

Says COVID-19's second wave is as dangerous as first one

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Early next week, all the education officials will be consulted and a decision will be taken regarding schools,” said PM Khan’s Special Assistant Dr Fasial Sultan. “Till now, our policy is that our guidelines are followed.”

Schools where coronavirus cases are reported are to be shut down for some time, said Dr Sultan.

The premier’s aide on health warned that the second wave of coronavirus could be as dangerous as the first one because there is no data available to ascertain the intensity of the virus.

“Cases are increasing and there is no doubt about it,” he said, adding that the government has already placed restrictions on weddings because they were one of the reasons for the rise in cases.

He warned that large public gatherings such as political rallies and other events can also cause spikes.