Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Government to sell 1300 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land

Each PSM employee will be paid over Rs2.3 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Government to sell 1300 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land

A man walks past machines at the hot strip mill department of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2016. -Reuters

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that the government would sell 1300 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) land in an effort to run the loss-making public sector enterprise.

The PSM owns a total of 19,000 acres of land. The land being leased is the mills plant area, he said.

The minister said that each PSM employee will be paid over Rs2.3 million. If the employees are not laid off then the government would have to pay several hundred billion just to keep the PSM afloat, Azhar said. About Rs10 billion will be paid to the laid off employees.

“Governments have paid Rs92 billion for bailout so far,” said Azhar. “The monthly salary of a closed mill is Rs750 million.”

Azhar said that the losses of the PSE have exceeded the defense budget.

When government tries to manage business entities, it makes the situation worse, the minister said, adding that the management control of the steel mill will remain with the investor. The private investor will run the mill with new technology and the right people, he said.

Azhar said that during the PPP regime, appointments and permanencies were made against the rules.  

“The Sindh government should participate in the bidding and if it bids right, it can take the steel mill,” Azhar said. He added that the privatization commission will formulate a structure and inform about the liabilities of the steel mill. All matters, including land leases, will be in accordance with the law.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hammad Azhar Steel Mill
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme,naya pakistan Housing, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme loan 2020, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme Karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme registration, Naya Pakistan Housing, prime minister house loan scheme in pakistan, home loan calculator pakistan, housing loan scheme by prime minister, application for house building loan, house building loan for govt employees in pakistan, home loan scheme, personal loan against property in pakistan, which bank is best for house loan in pakistan
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA
Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.