Gilgit-Baltistan’s new assembly takes oath

The newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly took oath on Wednesday.

PPP members wore black armbands to protest against rigging in the election.

The first session of the new assembly term was chaired by outgoing Speaker Fida Nashad. Thirty-three MPAs took oath on Wednesday.

The PPP and PML-N have alleged that the elections were rigged but both the Election Commission and federal government have denied their claims.

Ahead of the oath-taking, the Election Commission issued a notification for the reserved seats and issued a list of people whose named have been submitted for the spots. The PTI has six of nine reserved seats in the assembly, while the PPP has two and PML-N and one.

The PTI has the most seats in the assembly with 16 but has yet to announce who the chief minister of GB will be. Three names have come up and the main leadership of the party is expected to shortlist the name for the province’s head.

So far, the names of Khalid Khursheed Khan, Fatehullah Khan and Colonel (retd) Abdullah Baig are being discussed.