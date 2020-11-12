Gilgit-Baltistan won’t fall for Imran Khan’s political gimmicks: Maryam Nawaz

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan won’t fall for the political gimmicks of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz while speaking to SAMAA TV on Thursday.

The PML-N leader arrived in Skardu a week ago and kicked off PML-N’s campaign for the upcoming elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. She will leave for Islamabad later in the day.

“Why did Imran Khan feel the need to announce that Gilgit-Baltistan will be made a separate province just days before the elections,” Maryam asked. He didn’t even give one day to the people of the region before.

Nawaz Sharif worked on constitutional amendments to give Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province and his political opponents never acknowledged it, she said.

“The interaction I have had with the people here has shown me that the people here are quite educated and smart. They are aware of all gimmicks of Imran Khan and they will not fall for it,” Maryam added. He keeps making false promises and people know that he will never fulfill them.

If you remember he also promised that southern Punjab will be made a separate province. “But what became of it?” It turned out to be another of his false promises.

“People who have been unjust to others will be questioned on the Day of Accountability,” she said. “These people will be held accountable for their actions.”

She said that she is hopeful that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will once again elect the PML-N. “We have never seen such crowds before in this region.” Their participation and enthusiasm for politics have made me hopeful, Maryam added.

The people of GB will vote during the region’s third election on November 15.



In the first election in 2009 the PPP won, followed by the PML-N in 2015.

The PML-N completed its term on June 23, 2020 and the Legislative Assembly wrapped up after five years in power. Mir Afzal was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister for GB on June 24.

GB has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. Candidates from political parties will stand for 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats. The area has a population of about 1.3 million and a total of 745,361 voters have registered, of which roughly half or 339,992 are women.