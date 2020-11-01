Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province

PM Imran Khan announced the news on Sunday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province

Gilgit-Baltistan is going to become Pakistan’s fifth province, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday.

He was speaking at an independence day parade in Gilgit-Baltistan. November 1 also marks GB’s independence day and the day it ceded to Pakistan. He said the move was being taken in line with the United Nationals Security Council’s resolutions.

Soon the nation will see whose legs shake and whose forehead sweats, he said, referring to comments by PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq, who said the premier’s legs shook when India threatened to attack Pakistan in February 2019.

PM Khan is in GB for a one-day visit. He said a package cannot be announced for the new province because of the upcoming election.

GB is currently an independent state within Pakistan, as it was a princely state that ceded to Pakistan after Partition. It is governed by a chief minister and governor, like other provinces in Pakistan. The election for the GB Legislative Assembly is going to be held on November 15.

PM Khan said making GB into a province is the youths’ wish.

He also praised the Pakistan Army and ISI in his speech, and said that without them, defending the country wouldn’t be possible.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gilgit-baltistan Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.