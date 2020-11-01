Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province

Gilgit-Baltistan is going to become Pakistan’s fifth province, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday.

He was speaking at an independence day parade in Gilgit-Baltistan. November 1 also marks GB’s independence day and the day it ceded to Pakistan. He said the move was being taken in line with the United Nationals Security Council’s resolutions.

Soon the nation will see whose legs shake and whose forehead sweats, he said, referring to comments by PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq, who said the premier’s legs shook when India threatened to attack Pakistan in February 2019.

PM Khan is in GB for a one-day visit. He said a package cannot be announced for the new province because of the upcoming election.

GB is currently an independent state within Pakistan, as it was a princely state that ceded to Pakistan after Partition. It is governed by a chief minister and governor, like other provinces in Pakistan. The election for the GB Legislative Assembly is going to be held on November 15.

PM Khan said making GB into a province is the youths’ wish.

He also praised the Pakistan Army and ISI in his speech, and said that without them, defending the country wouldn’t be possible.