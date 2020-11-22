Polling begins in Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBLA-3

Polling began at 8am on Sunday in Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBLA-3 Gilgit-III constituency.

Voting will continue till 5pm.

The PTI, PPP, PML-N, PML-Q and independent candidates are contesting the election.

There are 41,360 registered voters in the area and 73 polling stations, 31 for women and 35 for men.

Soldiers have been deployed at sensitive polling stations.

The election wasn’t held on November 15 with the other 22 constituencies because of the death of the PTI candidate, Jafar Shah.

GB has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. A total of 330 candidates are contesting 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

The PTI now has 16 seats in the GB Legislative Assembly.

The PTI has won 10 seats and has been joined by five independents. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats in the assembly as well.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition will have 22 seats in the assembly.