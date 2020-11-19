Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections: Four independent candidates join PTI

Party can form government in the region now

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nasir Ali Khan who won the GBLA-10 (Skardu-IV) seat has joined the PTI. Photo: PTI Gilgit-Baltistan/Facebook

Four independent candidates who clinched victory in their constituencies during the 2020 Gilgit-Balistant Elections have joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. This gives the party enough seats to form a government in the region.

The candidates who have joined the PTI include Mustaq Hussain from GBLA-22 (Ghanche-I), Abdul Hameed from GBLA-23 (Ghanche-II), Wazi Muhammad Saleem from GBLA-9 (Skardu-III) and Nasir Ali Khan from GBLA-10 (Skardu-IV).

The PTI had won 10 seats during the elections, and seven by independent candidates. The party now has 14 of the 24 seats, and one seat was won by its coalition partner Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen.

Elections were not transparent: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the elections were not transparent. “Even you read the FAFEN report on the elections then it also says the same thing,” he said while speaking to the media on Thursday.

The report pointed out that all polling stations had three problems and election observers weren’t allowed inside polling stations.

The PPP had won two seats in the elections.

