Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

PTI distributing flour bags to rig Gilgit-Baltistan polls: PPP candidates

File a complaint with GB chief election commissioner

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is trying to rig the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Election by distributing 100,00 flour bags in the region, claimed PPP candidates contesting the polls.

PPP's Aftab Haider, who is contesting from GBLA-3 (Gilgit), and Captain (retd) Shafiq Khan, the former opposition leader, approached the office of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan on Friday to file an official complaint.

The candidates tried to stop Khan outside his office but he told them that he will listen to their complaint later as he has to go offer his Friday prayers. He said that he placed a ban on the distribution of flour bags in the region Thursday night.

"They are trying to rig the elections," claimed Haider. The government is trying to buy the votes of the people by distributing flour bags so close to the election day. "This is a political bribe."

The complaint has been filed in response to PTI launching a drive to distribute flour bags among the people. Videos and pictures of vehicles carrying the wheat bags have been doing rounds on social media. The vehicles have been plastered with posters of PM Imran Khan.

