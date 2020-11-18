Ghokti municipal officer shoots stray dog for entering office

An officer of Ghotki’s district municipal corporation shot a stray dog on Tuesday for entering his office.

The man, identified as Nadir Shah, was sitting in his office when he saw a stray dog enter it. According to eyewitnesses, Shah immediately took out a pistol and opened fire at the animal.

A video of the incident surfaces on social media after which the district’s deputy commissioner issued a show-cause notice to Shah.

The video showed that the dog didn’t attempt to attack the officer. It had entered the office seeking shelter. The incident was condemned by animal rights activists.

The commissioner has sought an explanation on the incident from Shah as well.

According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890, any person who kills any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner, shall be punished with a fine which may extend to two hundred rupees, or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with both.