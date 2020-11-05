Maryam travels to Skardu to kick off PML-N’s electoral campaign

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrived in Skardu Thursday morning to kick start PML-N’s electoral campaign for the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

She was received by PML-N GB President Hafiz Hafeezul Rehman at the airport. He said that she will visit seven different areas and address corner meetings too during her stay.

Onboard the plane to GB for PMLN election campaign Insha’Allah ☺️ pic.twitter.com/VLCTTO4WMV — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 5, 2020

“The politics of Pakistan has changed now,” she said while speaking to the PML-N supporters in Skardu. “I will become the voice of people.”

She remarked that votes should be cast in favour of people who have supported the party through difficult times. We will not vote for those who keep changing their loyalties.

The fake rulers will be sent home now. Those who can’t stand up for themselves, they will certainly not do the same for you, she said.

“We respect the Pakistan Army will all our heart. Only the people have the right to choose their rulers and no one else.”

The people of GB will vote during the region’s third election on November 15.



In the first election in 2009 the PPP won, followed by the PML-N in 2015.

The PML-N completed its term on June 23, 2020 and the Legislative Assembly wrapped up after five years in power. Mir Afzal was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister for GB on June 24.

GB has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. Candidates from political parties will stand for 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats. The area has a population of about 1.3 million and a total of 745,361 voters have registered, of which roughly half or 339,992 are women.