French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis

Says it's a false accusation, fake news
The French Embassy in Pakistan has accused Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari of making a false accusation against France.
She recently tweeted about French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed ‘Charter of Republican Values’. The move comes as the French government looks to clampdown on a radical version of Islam.
On November 18, President Macron gave the French Council of Muslim Faith 15 days to work with the country’s interior ministry on the charter.
Under the charter:
A draft of the charter will be discussed by the French cabinet on December 9.
France has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe and has recently been hit by a spate of three suspected jihadist attacks in a month, including the murder of a teacher, Samuel Paty, who showed caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to his class.
President Macron has been severely criticised for his response. He described Islam as a religion “in crisis” and defended the right to publish the caricatures.
Calls for a boycott of French products have been made in many Muslim countries and Macron has become a reviled figure.
Mazari’s tweet accuses President Macron of doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews. “Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won’t) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification,” she wrote.
Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews – Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won't) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification. https://t.co/YdP2L3flJS— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 21, 2020
The French Embassy’s reply was succinct but it was unclear what it was calling fake news. The publication Mazari quoted, The Muslim Vibe, listed the same information about the charter as leading news sites such as the BBC.
Fake news and false accusation. https://t.co/BKrnFCQp1Z— France in Pakistan (@FranceinPak) November 22, 2020
It is likely that the embassy took issue with Mazari likening Macron to the Nazis.