Fraud suspect goes missing after suspension of sentence, IHC told

Case adjourned for a month

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Photo: AFP

A man who was convicted in a fraud case has gone missing after the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence, the court was told on Tuesday.

Pastor Nawaz Bhatti, who had given the guarantee for the suspect, appeared in court. He said that he has been busy with some religious functions, adding that the court should give him till December to bring the suspect to the court.

The court has ordered the FIA DG to look for the suspect.

Shams was arrested for defrauding people by telling them that he will send them abroad. He was granted bail after the court suspended his sentence.

The case has been adjourned till next month

