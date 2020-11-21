Four PML-N workers granted bail in Nawaz Sharif rally case

A sessions court in Lahore has extended the bail of four PML-N workers in the Nawaz Sharif rally case.

Pervaiz Malik, his son Ali Pervaiz, Bilal Yaseen, and Ghazali Saleem Butt were accused of organising a rally without a permit to welcome former PM Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan on July 14, 2018.

Their lawyer Farhad Shah said that the allegations in the FIR are baseless, adding that his clients weren’t involved in the case.

A case had been registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.

Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan

Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were taken into custody at the Lahore airport immediately after the aircraft carrying them from Abu Dhabi landed, just before 9 pm, according to anti-graft body spokesman Nawazish Khan.

They were then taken to Kot Lakhpat Jail. They were both sentenced to lengthy jail terms in the Avenfield reference case involving the purchase of luxury London flats.

They were released from jail after their sentences were suspended.