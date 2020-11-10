Four ISI, Rangers officials, including brigadiers, removed: Nadeem Malik

Says they will be treated as sacked

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“They will be treated as sacked and further action [against them] will be taken at the GHQ,” said Malik on his show Tuesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said Tuesday that the army’s court of inquiry into the arrest of Captain (retired) Safdar Awan found that the officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Rangers acted “over zealously” in the case, which “led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions.”

“Officers from the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI Sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fallout of desecration of the Mazaar-e-Quaid,” the ISPR said in its statement Tuesday.

It said the officers were “under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law.” The ISI and Rangers personnel felt that the response of the Sindh police was slow in a “developing yet volatile situation” and decided to act “rather over zealously,” according to the statement.

The officers were “experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions,” the military said.

Based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, the ISPR said, “It has been decided to remove the officers from their current assignments for departmental proceedings and disposal at the GHQ.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the inquiry report of and called it a “cover-up” aimed at “shielding the real culprits”.

“[The] inquiry report on Karachi incident is a cover-up scapegoating juniors & shielding the real culprits,” Sharif said in a tweet Tuesday. “Report ‘Rejected’.”

Federal Minister Faisal Vawda told Malik that Nawaz’s tweets shouldn’t be aired on TV because Pakistan’s electronic media regulator has placed a ban on his speeches.

“He is a convict and an absconder so his statement holds no value,” said the minister.

“The biggest objection here is that and I have to highlight it in your program that when you banned the speech of a convicted man then how you could air his tweet on TV.”

Rana Sanaullah, the PML-N leader, said freedom of speech is a fundamental right of every individual.

“Under the law, the convict also has fundamental rights,” said the PML-N leader. “His constitutional rights never gets suspended in any condition.”