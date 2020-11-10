Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four ISI, Rangers officials, including brigadiers, removed: Nadeem Malik

Says they will be treated as sacked

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Nadeem Malik, SAMAA TV’s anchorperson, disclosed in his show that at least four officials, including two brigadier sector commanders of the ISI and Rangers, were removed from their posts by the army following an inquiry into Captain (retired) Safdar's arrest in Karachi.

“They will be treated as sacked and further action [against them] will be taken at the GHQ,” said Malik on his show Tuesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said Tuesday that the army’s court of inquiry into the arrest of Captain (retired) Safdar Awan found that the officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Rangers acted “over zealously” in the case, which “led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions.”

“Officers from the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI Sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fallout of desecration of the Mazaar-e-Quaid,” the ISPR said in its statement Tuesday.

It said the officers were “under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law.” The ISI and Rangers personnel felt that the response of the Sindh police was slow in a “developing yet volatile situation” and decided to act “rather over zealously,” according to the statement.

The officers were “experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions,” the military said.

Based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, the ISPR said, “It has been decided to remove the officers from their current assignments for departmental proceedings and disposal at the GHQ.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the inquiry report of and called it a “cover-up” aimed at “shielding the real culprits”.

“[The] inquiry report on Karachi incident is a cover-up scapegoating juniors & shielding the real culprits,” Sharif said in a tweet Tuesday. “Report ‘Rejected’.”

PTI minister says Nawaz’s tweets shouldn’t be shown on TV

Federal Minister Faisal Vawda told Malik that Nawaz’s tweets shouldn’t be aired on TV because Pakistan’s electronic media regulator has placed a ban on his speeches.

“He is a convict and an absconder so his statement holds no value,” said the minister.

“The biggest objection here is that and I have to highlight it in your program that when you banned the speech of a convicted man then how you could air his tweet on TV.”

Rana Sanaullah, the PML-N leader, said freedom of speech is a fundamental right of every individual.

“Under the law, the convict also has fundamental rights,” said the PML-N leader. “His constitutional rights never gets suspended in any condition.”
FaceBook WhatsApp
Army Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Army, ISI, Captain Safdar, Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan, Karachi, Sindh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.