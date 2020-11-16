Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Former PTI, PML-N leader wants army to supervise GBLA-3 election

Polling on Nov 22 after PTI candidate passes away

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Independent candidate Dr Muhammad Iqbal wants the election in Gilgit-Baltistan's GBLA-3 to be held under the supervision of the Pakistan Army. 

The former PML-N works minister jumped ship to the PTI and then left the ruling party to contest the election as  an independent candidate.

In an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, he called this election the most fair.

People who lost are now crying rigging, he said. The election in his constituency, GBLA-3 Gilgit III, was postponed till November 22 because the PTI candidate, Justice (retd) Syed Jafar Shah, died of coronavirus on October 10.

The truth is, the establishment has never interfered in GB’s elections, said Dr Iqbal. He wants the army to supervise the November 22 election because he believes the ones who lost may create trouble and the ones who won may try to win here too.

He is very confident of his victory.

Polling on all 23 other seats has been completed and unofficial and unverified results put the PTI in the lead with 10 seats. The PPP has won three seats, PML-N two seats, MWM one and seven have been bagged by independent candidates.
gilgit-baltistan gilgit-baltistan elections 2020
 
