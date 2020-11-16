Former PTI, PML-N leader wants army to supervise GBLA-3 election

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The former PML-N works minister jumped ship to the PTI and then left the ruling party to contest the election as an independent candidate.

In an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, he called this election the most fair.

People who lost are now crying rigging, he said. The election in his constituency, GBLA-3 Gilgit III, was postponed till November 22 because the PTI candidate, Justice (retd) Syed Jafar Shah, died of coronavirus on October 10.

The truth is, the establishment has never interfered in GB’s elections, said Dr Iqbal. He wants the army to supervise the November 22 election because he believes the ones who lost may create trouble and the ones who won may try to win here too.

He is very confident of his victory.